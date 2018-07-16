Early Week Rain And Storm Chances For State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Early Week Rain And Storm Chances For State

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Monday will see a few storm chances through Tuesday as the heat builds in the 100's later in the week.

The storm chances that popped up this weekend will continue on a scattered bases though Tuesday with the best chances during the afternoon into the overnights. This pattern will shift east of Oklahoma by Wednesday. 

Highs will continue in the 90s through Wednesday with the heat building late week. The question is whether the extreme heat will continue into early next week. Some data is indicating record heat possible.

Another cold front looks to move in early next week. Timing is still in question.

