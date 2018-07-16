Crews Battle Fire At Home Under Construction In Jones

One home under construction went up in flames near Jones, Monday morning.

Fire crews reported working under extreme conditions at the scene near 150th Street and Post Road. Of course the fire was hot but when you mix the heavy gear and muggy heat things became even more dangerous.

Firefighters on scene said several homes were threatened by the fire but only one was destroyed. Heavy flames and smoke eventually prevented firefighters from getting too close to the 10,000 sq foot home.

Due to the extreme heat, a rehab center was set up to keep firefighters cool and hydrated.

"We have our rehab set up for our fire crews we are currently rotating crews through rehab to make sure everyone stays hydrated and rested throughout this incident," said Derak Stewart with OKCFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.