Amazon's Prime Day runs into early snags

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuries

President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policy

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother

Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organization

Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyers

President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."

A man accused of fatally shooting a Massachusetts police officer with the officer's own weapon and an innocent bystander is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges.

(Gary Higgins/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP). This Dec. 10, 2012 photo shows Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna in Weymouth, Mass.

An activist says he's asked Chicago Police for the body camera footage from all the officers at the scene where an officer fatally shot a man over the weekend.

The Trump administration has quietly made it harder for Central Americans fleeing gangs, drug smugglers and domestic violence to qualify for asylum in the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to order the federal government to hold off one week on deporting reunified families that were separated at the border.

Hawaii officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring at least 13 people.

Massachusetts' highest court has upheld the authority of judges to order people with addiction to stay drug free as a condition of probation.

A deadly wildfire near Yosemite National Park has shrouded the popular destination in smoke, but tourists could still use all trails, campgrounds, lodges and restaurants.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A fire transport drives along Highway 140, one of the entrances to Yosemite National Park, on Monday, July 16, 2018, in Mariposa, Calif.

Amazon is extending its annual "Prime Day" promotion to 36 hours this year and will try to lure more deal-seekers to the aisles of Whole Foods.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

Elon Musk's social media conduct may be bad for business, could land him in court facing defamation lawsuit.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File). FILE - In a Thursday, June 14, 2018 file photo, Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, in Chicago.

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon's website ran into some early snags Monday on its much-hyped Prime Day, an embarrassment for the tech company on the shopping holiday it created.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got only images of dogs - some quite abashed-looking - with the words, "Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end." Many took to social media to complain that they couldn't order items.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but by about 4:30 p.m., many Prime Day links were working.

The hiccups could mute sales and send shoppers elsewhere on one of Amazon's busiest sales days. Analyst Sucharita Mulpuru-Kodali at Forrester Research called it a "huge deal."

"This is supposed to be one of their biggest days of the year," she wrote in an email. "I am shocked this caught them off guard. But I guess the lesson is to not have a big unveil during the middle of the day when everyone comes to your site all at once."

She believes that Amazon will prolong the deals to keep customers happy. Shoppers have lots of options, as many other chains have offered sales and promotions to try to capitalize on the Prime Day spending.

Amazon, which recently announced that Prime membership would be getting more expensive, was hoping to lure in shoppers by focusing on new products and having Whole Foods be part of the process.

While Amazon doesn't disclose sales figures for Prime Day, Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research, had estimated that it will generate $3.4 billion in sales worldwide, up from an estimated $2.4 billion last year. Prime Day also lasts six hours longer than last year.

Meanwhile, other retailers like Macy's, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Walmart and Target have rolled out their own promotions, said Charlie O'Shea, lead retail analyst at Moody's.

"Brick-and-mortar retailers know that they have little choice but to continue offering their own deep discounts, which is evident in the proliferation of 'Black Friday in July' deals that are being launched earlier each year, as well as various 'price match' offers," he said in a note Monday.

Amazon created Prime Day in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary, and its success has inspired other e-commerce companies to invent shopping holidays. Online furniture seller Wayfair introduced Way Day in April, becoming its biggest revenue day ever.

Prime Day also usually helps boost the number of Prime memberships. Amazon disclosed for the first time this year that it had more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide. It's hoping to keep Prime attractive for current and would-be subscribers after raising the U.S. annual membership fee by 20 percent to $119 and to $12.99 for the month-to-month option.

