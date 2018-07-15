16-Year-Old Arrested For Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of Bethany Teen

A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in Bethany, late Sunday.

According to officials, the shooting took place at approximately 7:39 p.m. near north Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 16th Street. When officers arrived, they found the male victim and another 16-year-old male in the residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old was detained, interviewed and subsequently arrested for manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm. Further charges could be pending.

The suspect was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.

No names have been released.