1 Dead In NW OKC Overnight Accident

1 Dead In NW OKC Overnight Accident

OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead after an overnight accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.

According to report, a man was killed when he was hit by a motorcycle going over 80 miles per hour near north Western Avenue and northwest 42nd Street early Sunday morning.

Officials said, the motorcycle driver continued to lose control, and hit a truck. The driver was transported from the scene in critical condition, according to police.

There is currently no updated report on the drivers condition, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.

