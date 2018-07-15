1 Dead In NW OKC Overnight Accident

One person is dead after an overnight accident involving a motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.

According to report, a man was killed when he was hit by a motorcycle going over 80 miles per hour near north Western Avenue and northwest 42nd Street early Sunday morning.

Officials said, the motorcycle driver continued to lose control, and hit a truck. The driver was transported from the scene in critical condition, according to police.

There is currently no updated report on the drivers condition, officials said.

