Report: Suspect In 3 Kansas City Officers’ Shootings Killed

The Kansas City Star reports that police have killed the suspect in the shooting of three officers.

The newspaper reports that the suspect came out of a home where he had barricaded himself inside Sunday afternoon and exchanged gunfire with police, who killed him.

Police say the suspect shot two officers earlier Sunday while they were working an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kauffman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals play. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suspect shot the third officer in the arm while the suspect was holed up in the house. All three officers are expected to live.