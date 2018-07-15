Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops dies in standoff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops dies in standoff

    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.More >>
    Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.More >>
    Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police shot and killed a man Sunday suspected of shooting and wounding three Kansas City police officers, authorities said.

The suspect died Sunday afternoon after barricading himself in a house in the southeast part of the city. He emerged from the home and was killed in an exchange of gunfire, police Chief Rick Smith told reporters.

All three officers are expected to live.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the first two officers were shot during an undercover operation at a motel less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Kauffman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals baseball team plays. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with another person, who was arrested when officers found the vehicle.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of a home about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the motel. He shot the third officer in the arm during the standoff, Smith said.

The suspect was a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a University of Missouri-Kansas City student during a robbery earlier this month.

"We've been looking for him all week," Smith said. "This is the first time we laid eyes on him."

