Police: Suspect sought in shooting of 2 Kansas City officers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police: Suspect sought in shooting of 2 Kansas City officers

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 admit to manslaughter in NYC house blast; firefighter died

    2 admit to manslaughter in NYC house blast; firefighter died

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:29:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...
    Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.More >>
    Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.More >>

  • Police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds

    Police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:52:26 GMT
    (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.
    A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have been killed by gunfire during a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash.More >>
    A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have been killed by gunfire during a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash.More >>

  • Chicago police: Video shows fatal officer involved shooting

    Chicago police: Video shows fatal officer involved shooting

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:29:55 GMT
    (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
    Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.More >>
    Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.More >>
    •   

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Officers with assault rifles blocked off the area around where the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Star reports that worshippers at the United Believers Community Church were urged to leave the area as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.