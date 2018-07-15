Police: Suspect dead after wounding 3 Kansas City officers

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.

Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A gunman being investigated in the killing of a university student from India shot and wounded three Kansas City police officers Sunday before dying in an exchange of gunfire with police, authorities said.

The three officers' wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, had been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of Sharath Koppu and officers had him under surveillance, according to police. Koppu, 25, was a master's degree student from India who was studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Koppu was shot on July 6 during an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Kansas City where he worked.

Jagdeesh Subramanian, president of the India Association of Kansas City, said the group is grateful to police for pursuing Koppu's shooting diligently and that "there is some closure" with the person of interest's death.

"We are equally disheartened hearing about the three officers who were shot in pursuit," Subramanian said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them for a speedy recovery."

The man being sought by police in relation to Koppu's death opened fire Sunday afternoon on officers with a semi-automatic "AK-47-type" rifle as they conducted an investigation at a motel less than 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Kauffman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals baseball team plays, police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina told The Associated Press. Two officers were wounded in that gunfire.

Police had been looking for the man all week, Kansas City police Chief Rick Smith told reporters in a video posted online by KCTV .

"This is the first time we laid eyes on him," Smith said.

After shooting the two officers, the man fled in a vehicle with another person, Becchina said. Police took the vehicle and placed the other person in custody, though Becchina said that individual isn't believed to be involved in the fatal robbery or the shootings of the officers.

The gunman remained at large until about an hour or so later, when he opened fire at officers from inside a house where he had barricaded himself a short distance from the motel, police said. A detective was shot.

"We didn't know he was there. He just popped up all of a sudden," Smith said.

Becchina said about 15 minutes later, the man emerged from the home and again opened fire. Officers fired back, fatally wounding him.

Koppu, the university student who was killed in the shooting that police were investigating, was a software engineer who came from India to the United States in January, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family. Raghu Chowdavaram, a cousin, told The Kansas City Star newspaper after Koppu's death that Koppu was a "perfect gentleman" who wouldn't hurt anyone.

Subramanian said the robbery and fatal shooting of Koppu appeared random and unfortunately "could have happened to anybody."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.