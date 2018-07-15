Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have been killed by gunfire during a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash.

(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) - A wildfire that killed a California firefighter grew quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park as crews contended with sweltering conditions Sunday, authorities said.

The blaze that broke out Friday scorched more than 6 square miles (16 square kilometers) of dry brush along steep, remote hillsides on the park's western edge. It was burning largely out of control, and officials shut off electricity to many areas, including Yosemite Valley, as a safety precaution.

Some evacuations were ordered in rural communities, and people in lodges and motels near the park were told to be ready to leave if flames approach. A stretch of State Route 140 into Yosemite was closed, and motorists were urged to find alternate routes.

Spiking temperatures and inaccessible terrain was making it difficult for crews to slow the flames, U.S. Forest Service fire Capt. Mike Seymour said.

Heavy fire equipment operator Braden Varney, 36, died early Saturday on the fire line, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Varney was driving a bulldozer to create a gap in vegetation to keep the flames from extending into a nearby community, according to fire chief Nancy Koerperich.

The wildfire is one of several burning across the state and among 56 large blazes that are active in the U.S., most in the American West, a region that is struggling with drought and heat.

A blaze near the California-Oregon border that killed a 72-year-old resident and injured three firefighters was almost entirely contained after burning more than 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) of dry brush.

Crews got full control over a stubborn fire that scorched 142 square miles (368 square kilometers) of brush and destroyed 20 structures in Yolo and Napa counties. Investigators said an electric livestock fence that was improperly installed sparked the flames.

In the fire near Yosemite, investigators were trying to find out more details about Varney's death Saturday, but they believe he was working his way out of the fire area when he was killed, Koerperich said.

"This certainly is going to be devastating to his family and those of us who call him family here with Cal Fire," she said.

Varney had worked for Cal Fire for 10 years. His father also worked as a Cal Fire heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife, Jessica; daughter Malhea, 5; and son Nolan, 3.

Gov. Jerry Brown ordered flags at the California Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor "a man who dedicated his life to protecting his fellow Californians."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.