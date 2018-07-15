The Latest: Chicago police shooting footage released quickly

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have been killed by gunfire during a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash.

(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.

(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...

AP Explains: Immigrants in the US military throughout history.

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File). FILE - In this April 9, 2003, file photo, relatives of Guatemalan born Marine Lance Cpl. Jose Antonio Gutierrez, one of the first combat casualties of the Iraq War, gather around his coffin at his funeral at Los Cipres...

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago Police Department look at an angry crowd gathered at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Chicago's police superintendent says he ordered the release of body camera footage from the shooting of a black man by officers quickly to address any misinformation and maintain calm in the city.

Eddie Johnson says it was the fastest he's ever ordered body-worn camera video released.

He says there's no question that 37-year-old Harith Augustus was armed when officers encountered him Saturday on Chicago's South Side. Johnson says police stopped Augustus when an officer noticed a gun in a holster peeking out from under the man's T-shirt.

Johnson says the holstered gun was tucked in the man's waistband.

Johnson says the gun was a semiautomatic handgun but that he's not sure what caliber.

The police superintendent says he wanted to maintain calm in the city to avoid a repeat of protests that escalated Saturday night.

___

3:05 p.m.

An autopsy shows a black man killed by a Chicago police officer died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical examiners on Sunday released the cause of death for 37-year-old Harith Augustus, whose shooting Saturday not far from his home on the city's South Side set off violent protests.

Police plan to release footage from officers' body-worn cameras later Sunday.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson calls the shooting a tragedy and says in a statement that it's a blessing Augustus didn't bring his 5-year-old daughter with him to work at barbershop Saturday, as he's known to do.

Chicago has a troubled history of police shootings. The civil rights leader called for video to be released of Saturday's shooting and referenced footage showing a white officer shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

___

12:20 p.m.

Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office released Augustus' name on Sunday, a day after an officer shot and killed him not far from his home on the city's South Side.

Police say officers on patrol spotted what they suspected was a gun in Augustus' waistband Saturday evening. They say when they attempted to question him, he broke free and ran and was shot when it appeared he was reaching for a weapon.

Residents angry about the shooting clashed with police, and some in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers, who struck protesters with their batons. Four people were arrested and four officers were treated for minor injuries.

A police official says body camera and surveillance footage shows that Augustus had what appeared to be a gun.

___

9:25 a.m.

Chicago police say body cameras show that a man who was fatally shot by an officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (GOO-lee-em-ee) also said Sunday that officers found two magazines of bullets along with a gun at the site of Saturday evening's shooting on the South Side. He says the gun and the magazines have been sent for testing.

The shooting sparked a clash between angry residents and officers. Police say four people were arrested and some officers suffered minor injuries from being pelted with rocks and bottles, including some filled with urine.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who died. Guglielmi says he was in his 30s, wasn't a known gang member and didn't have a recent arrest history.

He wouldn't name the male officer who shot the man.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.