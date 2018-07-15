US trade, immigration and biofuel policies hit farmers hard

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump's trade, immigration and biofuels policies will cost farms billions of dollars in lost income and force some out of business.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss checks on the operation of an auger transferring corn on his farm in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigratio...

A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Chicago Police say body cameras worn by officers and surveillance cameras shows the man shot and killed a police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in an explosion at a marijuana grow house that killed New York City fire battalion chief.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2016 file photo, emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in the Bronx borough of New York where firefighter Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran was killed a...

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.

Detroit has seen a remarkable turnaround since becoming the largest U.S. city to declare bankruptcy five years ago this month.

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). In this July 11, 2018 photo, James Murphy, left, and Bryan Knoche work the counter at Fred's Key Shop in Midtown Detroit. Five years after Detroit filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, Knoche says the sm...

The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...

Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.

A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have been killed by gunfire during a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash.

(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this July 12, 2018 photo, farmer Don Bloss examines a tall sorghum plant in his field in Pawnee City, Neb. Farmers and agricultural economists are worried that president Donald Trump’s trade, immigration and biofuels policies...

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Even before the specter of a trade war with China and other countries threatened to cost them billions of dollars, American farmers were feeling the squeeze from fluctuating crop prices and other factors that have halved their overall income in recent years.

The threat of counter-tariffs on U.S. farm goods and the impact of President Donald Trump's other policies on immigration and biofuels, though, have some farmers more worried than ever about their ability to continue eking out an existence in agriculture.

"No matter where you look in ag right now, you see storm clouds on the horizon and some of those are a lot closer overhead than we'd care for," said Chad Hart, an agricultural economist with Iowa State University.

Trump's tariff threats earlier this year against China, Mexico, Canada and European Union elicited quick retaliatory measures that depressed the prices of certain U.S. agricultural products, including corn, soybeans, pork. When $34 billion worth of tariffs against China took effect July 6 and China responded with tariffs of its own, U.S. farmers were already feeling the squeeze from lower crop prices, higher land prices and other factors.

The Department of Agriculture predicted before the threat of tariffs and counter-tariffs that U.S. farm income would drop this year to $60 billion, or half the $120 billion of five years ago. That projection is likely high, given what's transpired since.

Don Bloss, who grows corn, soybeans, sorghum and wheat on his farm in the southeastern Nebraska community of Pawnee City, said he's already seen a few neighbors quit farming as they struggled to make a profit even before the tariff battle began this year.

"They aren't making money. One has said the banker is giving up on them," said Bloss.

John Weber, who raises pigs and grows corn and soybeans with his son about 100 miles northeast of Des Moines, near Dysart, said many farmers' budgets were already tight going into this growing season and the impact of tariffs has made it worse.

"Some were given the go-ahead for another year, but boy, you start looking at these lower prices and the extra costs that are out there now it gets tough. It just doesn't work," he said.

Per-bushel soybean prices have fallen 19 percent since early May to a 10-year low and corn is down more than 15 percent. At current prices, most farmers lose money on corn, soybeans and pigs.

U.S. pork producers stand to lose more than $2 billion per year because of plunging hog futures prices, the result of the Chinese retaliatory tariffs, according to Iowa State University economists' projections.

"That means less income for pork producers and, ultimately, some of them going out of business," said Jim Heimerl, a pig farmer from Johnstown, Ohio, and president of the National Pork Producers Council, an industry trade group.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has promised that Trump will restore farmer profitability but he hasn't specified how and some economists are skeptical that the administration can come up with the billions of dollars necessary to cover losses.

"If this continues and the USDA does not discover a way to helicopter in and drop buckets of cash into the corn belt this fall, then I would not be surprised if there are tractor parades going to DC at some point in the next year," said Scott Irwin, University of Illinois agricultural economist.

There's no sign of a quick resolution to the trade dispute. The U.S. and China have threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs next week on $16 billion of each other's goods. And on Tuesday, Trump announced plans to impose 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports by the end of August. China said it would retaliate, leaving even more U.S. farm products at risk.

Meanwhile, Trump's hardline immigration policies have been making it even harder to recruit workers for pork producers, who have historically relied on immigrants for a third of their workforce. The industry had been planning a rapid expansion due to growing export demand from China and Mexico, but the trade dispute and raids spring immigration raids on a Tennessee meatpacking plant and an Iowa concrete plant have worried pork producers.

"Skilled and unskilled foreign workers have been crucial to maintaining and growing the workforce and revitalizing rural communities across the United States. We need more of them, not less," Heimerl said.

The Trump administration's willingness to issue waivers exempting petroleum refineries from having to blend ethanol into their fuels has led to an estimated 250 million bushels of corn going unused, which contributed to lower corn prices.

"There's potential here for this to turn into the worst farm financial crisis since the 1980s," Irwin said.

___

Follow David Pitt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/davepitt

