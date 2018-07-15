RV Crashes Into Apartments In NW OKC

Oklahoma City PD and Fire have responded after a RV crashed into apartments in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Cimarron Pointe Apartments located in the 8300 block of N. Council Rd.

Police say slick road conditions from the rain, caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.