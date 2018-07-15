Chicago police: Video shows fatal officer involved shooting

Sunday, July 15 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-07-15 14:35:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...
President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going...More >>
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...
The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.More >>
(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...
The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP). Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. The press conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were ...
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother.More >>
(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...
A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say body cameras show that a man who was fatally shot by an officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.
Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (GOO-lee-em-ee) also said Sunday that officers found two magazines of bullets along with a gun at the site of Saturday evening's shooting on the South Side. He says the gun and the magazines have been sent for testing.
The shooting sparked a clash between angry residents and officers. Police say four people were arrested and some officers suffered minor injuries from being pelted with rocks and bottles, including some filled with urine.
Authorities haven't released the name of the man who died. Guglielmi says he was in his 30s, wasn't a known gang member and didn't have a recent arrest history.
He wouldn't name the male officer who shot the man.
