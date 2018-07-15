Chicago police: Video shows fatal officer involved shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chicago police: Video shows fatal officer involved shooting

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say body cameras show that a man who was fatally shot by an officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (GOO-lee-em-ee) also said Sunday that officers found two magazines of bullets along with a gun at the site of Saturday evening's shooting on the South Side. He says the gun and the magazines have been sent for testing.

The shooting sparked a clash between angry residents and officers. Police say four people were arrested and some officers suffered minor injuries from being pelted with rocks and bottles, including some filled with urine.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who died. Guglielmi says he was in his 30s, wasn't a known gang member and didn't have a recent arrest history.

He wouldn't name the male officer who shot the man.

