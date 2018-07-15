OCPD: Man Shot Twice While Walking Down The Street In SW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured Sunday in SW OKC.

Police say just before 3 a.m. a man walking westbound on Southwest 42nd Street and Western Avenue was shot in his shoulder and in the side.

The victim flagged down a passerby who called 911.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

According to report, the victim stated he never saw a suspect.

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.