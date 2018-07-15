John Cynn claims World Series of Poker title, wins $8.8M

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going through transformative demographic changes.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...

California fire officials say a firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection ...

President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...

Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a Chicago police officer and a crowd has gathered at the scene to protest the killing.

State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP). Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. The press conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were ...

The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...

(AP Photo/John Locher). Tony Miles celebrates after going all-in and winning the pot during the World Series of Poker main event, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Fans of John Cynn react during the World Series of Poker main event Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). John Cynn, right, embraces Michael Dyer after Dyer was knocked out of the World Series of Poker main event, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher). John Cynn reacts after losing a hand to Tony Miles during the World Series of Poker main event, Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Indiana resident is this 2018 World Series of Poker champion.

John Cynn won the series' marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event Sunday in Las Vegas. The 33-year-old Cynn eliminated Tony Miles on the 442th hand of the final table, after playing almost 200 hands just against each other with bricks of $100 bills and a gold bracelet at the table.

Cynn is now $8.8 million richer. Miles, a resident of Lake Mary, Florida, took home $5 million.

Cynn's final king of clubs and jack of clubs was stronger than Miles', who went all in with queen of clubs and eight of hearts. The community cards were king of hearts, king of diamonds, five of hearts, eight of diamonds and four of spades.

Each of the nine players who made it to the final table was guaranteed at least $1 million. They represented the U.S., Australia, France and Ukraine.

The famed tournament this year drew 7,874 players who either risked $10,000 or earned a seat through satellite competitions with lower buy-ins. The series as a whole has seen more than 120,200 entrants so far, and organizers believe the weekslong event in its 49th year could go down as the largest ever.

Miles and Cynn had dozens of supporters cheering them on in the ballroom hosting the event at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino near the Las Vegas Strip. The supporters sported T-shirts that read #TEAMMILES, Welcome to Cynn City and The Cynnaloa Cartel, playing with the name of the drug-trafficking organization Sinaloa Cartel.

Houston resident Michael Dyer was eliminated Saturday in third place. After busting out, Dyer said he might consider entering a couple more live tournaments, but feels more comfortable playing online.

"I wanted a little more, but it was pretty good. I can't complain. Third place, that's more than you can dream for when you start the tournament," said Dyer, who won $3.75 million.

