Angry crowd protests after Chicago police fatally shoot man

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

The California Democratic Party has snubbed U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein by giving its endorsement to her rival, state Sen. Kevin de Leon.

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP). Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. The press conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were ...

President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...

The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...

President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going through transformative demographic changes.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...

California fire officials say a firefighter has been killed while battling a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2013 file photo, a fire truck drives past burning trees as firefighters continue to battle the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection ...

Authorities say a man has died after being shot by a Chicago police officer and a crowd has gathered at the scene to protest the killing.

State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.

US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

CHICAGO (AP) - An angry crowd shouted and threw bottles at Chicago police after an officer fatally shot a man on the city's South Side Saturday, prompting the arrest of at least four demonstrators.

Chicago police patrol chief Fred Waller told a news conference that the man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood after police officers on foot tried to question him because "the bulge around his waistband" suggested he was armed. The man became combative and eventually broke free from the officers, Waller said.

"They thought he appeared to be reaching for a weapon, which he did have a weapon on him, and the officers tragically shot him," he said.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Waller said police believe the man did not have a concealed carry permit for the semi-automatic weapon. He also had magazines of ammunition, Waller said.

Immediately after the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and began jostling with police, who had cordoned off the area. Waller said protesters threw bottles and jumped on top of a squad car. Police then moved in wielding batons to stop them.

"It got a little bit out of hand. Several arrests were made," Waller said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that four protesters were arrested.

Several police officers were slightly injured in the scuffles, Waller said, and some squad cars were damaged.

After nightfall, protesters continued to mill around the neighborhood with police occasionally chasing them away. Video showed one protester thrown to the ground surrounded by police holding batons.

Chicago has a troubled history of police shootings. The city erupted in protest in 2015 after the release of a video showing white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014. Van Dyke was charged with murder. McDonald's death led to the ouster of the police chief and a series of reforms designed to prevent future police abuses and to hold officers accountable.

