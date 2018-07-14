Army Corps Of Engineers Increasing Patrols On Oklahoma Lakes

After a string of recent drownings, the Army Corps of Engineers is stepping up patrols at area lakes. They want to make sure everyone is wearing a life jacket any time they're out on the water.

So far this year, there have been 11 drowning deaths across the state.

"Most of our victims do not intend to be on the water. They step off the back of a boat, they step off a dock, they fall in the water unexpectedly. So most of our drowning victims are not swimmers, they're typically people who don't intend on being in the water, so that's why you always need to wear that life jacket because you never know when you're going to need it," said Matthew Nolen of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Rangers say consistent life jacket use could reduce drownings by 90 percent.