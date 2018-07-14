Reports: State Rep. Claudia Griffith Dies From Heart Attack

According to reports, State Representative Claudia Griffith died Saturday afternoon from a heart attack.

Griffith was a 67-year-old democrat representing Norman.

Griffith was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2014. She was described as an advocate for education and health in Oklahoma.

In June, Griffith received 32.84 percent of the votes in the primary election for Senate District 16 and was slated as a runoff with candidate Mary Boren in August.

Griffith was a registered nurse and nonprofit director for Health for Friends. She earned a Masters Degree in Public Health at the University of Oklahoma.

Sad to report the sudden passing of @ClaudiaforOK Claudia Griffith, State Rep. from Norman. Prayers to her family, friends, and colleagues. — Tod Tucker (@RealTodTucker) July 14, 2018

Please send a few thoughts and prayers to the family of State Representative Claudia Griffith who was a candidate and in the drivers seat to win her senate race died today of a massive heart attack. She was a true... https://t.co/2kGe5hs1tL — Stephen C. Brinlee (@mayorbrinlee) July 14, 2018

