Judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Officials in conservative states such as Oklahoma are balking at voter-approved efforts to legalize medical marijuana.

A crumbling gem of a home that once belonged to a sea captain is being dismantled in slow motion in Maine.

GPS collars on 50 bobcats across Connecticut are programmed to fall off Aug. 1, and state officials are asking the public for help finding them.

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her mother.

(Marie D. De Jes's/Houston Chronicle via AP). Allison, 6, and her mother Cindy Madrid share a moment during a news conference, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Houston. The press conference, the mother and daughter spoke about the month and one day they were ...

The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...

State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.

President Donald Trump's recent lament that immigration is "changing the culture" of Europe is echoing rising anti-immigrant feelings on both sides of the Atlantic, where Europe and the United States are going through transformative demographic changes.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Protestors holding banners gather after a march opposed to the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump in Trafalgar Square in London, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump's pomp-filled welcome to Britain was overshadowed Friday by an explo...

President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal judge, responding to a plan to reunify children separated at the border, said he was having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders.

The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks, which exclude DNA testing and other steps it took to reunify children under 5.

The administration said the abbreviated vetting puts children at significant safety risk but is needed to meet the deadline. Chris Meekins, the deputy assistant Health and Human Services secretary for preparedness and response, filed a declaration that he is fully committed to meeting the deadline. However, he does not believe "the placing of children into such situations is consistent with the mission of HHS or my core values."

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw took umbrage at Meekins' statement, disputing the official's interpretation of his orders and saying that safe reunification could and will occur by July 26.

"It is clear from Mr. Meekins's Declaration that HHS either does not understand the Court's orders or is acting in defiance of them," he wrote late Friday. "At a minimum, it appears he is attempting to provide cover to Defendants for their own conduct in the practice of family separation, and the lack of foresight and infrastructure necessary to remedy the harms caused by that practice."

Sabraw, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said Meekins' statement "calls into question" his comments in court hours earlier that the administration was acting in good faith.

Sabraw said in court on Friday that the administration had largely complied with orders but, at the same time, he indicated he will be monitoring its actions ahead of the deadline.

The judge said the administration must provide a list of names of parents in immigration custody and their children by Monday and complete background checks for them by Thursday. He scheduled four hearings over the next two weeks for updates, including one on Monday.

"The task is laborious, but can be accomplished in the time and manner prescribed," he wrote in his order.

