Chickasaw Nation Company Makes Oklahoma State Chocolate Bars

By: Associated Press
DAVIS, Oklahoma -

 (AP) - A confectioner owned by the Chickasaw Nation has partnered with Oklahoma State University to produce collegiate-branded chocolate bars.

Gourmet chocolate bars made by Bedré Fine Chocolate are wrapped in packaging that bears the OSU logo and orange and black colors. They're sold at Bedré's retail store in Davis, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, online at Bedré's website and are available to wholesalers for distribution across the U.S.

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby says the partnership is another way the Oklahoma-based tribe shows support for higher education in the state. Anoatubby says the Chickasaw Nation has supported OSU students in academics, research, and athletics for many years.

OSU President Burns Hargis says the new partnership makes Bedré Fine Chocolate the university's chocolate of choice.

