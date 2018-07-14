Border measures part of Trump's bigger immigration crackdown
President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>
The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.More >>
US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.More >>
A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics
WASHINGTON (AP) - The zero tolerance policy that led to the separations is just one way the Trump administration is working to harden the nation's immigration system.
Officials are carving a path around various court rulings to do so. They're also expanding detention space, tightening asylum rules and are applying more scrutiny to green card applications.
The administration's attempts to deter Central American families and children from making the trip north is sending home that larger message to immigrants - and Trump's supporters - that reaching the United States is going to get harder, and so will getting papers to stay in the country legally.
Other administrations faced similar problems with illegal immigration and tried similar solutions, but all have been unable to stem the flow of migrants streaming through southern border.
