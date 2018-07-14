Woman Killed In Early Morning Crash In Noble County

A woman is dead after an early morning crash in Noble County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday a few miles southeast of Red Rock.

They say 57-year-old Angela Gayle Bettencourt-Rieheld was traveling on U.S. 177 when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Troopers say she was pinned for about half an hour before being freed by Morrison Fire Department.

They say she was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.