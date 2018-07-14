The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

    President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Scotland (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.

Some journalists saw the president playing golf. BBC reporter Frankie McCamley posted footage on Twitter of Trump, dressed in black and wearing a white cap, waving at protesters in the distance as they shouted "No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA!"

Trump then resumes his game.

Portions of the golf course are visible from a beach where protesters gathered to oppose Trump's visit. A line of police officers separated them from the course.

The group of American reporters that travel with the president are staying about an hour away in Glasgow. They had been told by the White House not to expect access to the president on Saturday.

___

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting about golf, blaming his predecessor for election hacking and hate-watching CNN, two days before a high-stakes summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Trump is spending the weekend at his seaside Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

Aides had said he'd be busy preparing for Monday's summit in Helsinki, but Trump spent the first part of Saturday tweeting.

Trump blamed former President Barack Obama for failing to stop a dozen Russian military intelligence officers from hacking into emails belonging to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.

He also continued to criticize CNN. Trump mocked network president Jeff Zucker as "Little Jeff Z" following a spat with a CNN correspondent at a news conference Friday in Britain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

