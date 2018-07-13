Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who said players raped her

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

Officials in conservative states such as Oklahoma are balking at voter-approved efforts to legalize medical marijuana.

Officials in conservative states such as Oklahoma are balking at voter-approved efforts to legalize medical marijuana.

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The Latest: Trump in Scotland for weekend at golf course

The Latest: Trump in Scotland for weekend at golf course

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.

US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.

US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.

(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...

(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Baylor University has settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012.

Baylor University has settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012.

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.

A federal judge is commending the Trump administration's efforts to reunify families separated at the border but also keeping close watch as a big deadline nears.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich. With one d...

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Ever Reyes Mejia, of Honduras, carries his son to a vehicle after being reunited and released by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Grand Rapids, Mich. With one d...

WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor University on Friday settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012.

Terms of the settlement with the woman, identified in court papers only as Jane Doe, were not disclosed.

It's the fifth Title IX lawsuit the university has settled, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. Fifteen former students who say they were sexually assaulted still have ongoing litigation with the nation's largest Baptist school.

Baylor, meanwhile, also has reached settlement agreements with at least three women who did not file lawsuits, the newspaper reported.

In a statement on Friday's settlement, the university said its new leadership team is "steadfast in our commitment to properly respond to incidents of sexual assault, interpersonal violence and harassment."

The new leadership includes university President Linda Livingstone, who was named to the position last year.

Jane Doe's lawsuit contained explicit details of what she described as a gang rape that may have involved as many as eight players. Players told one another to grab her phone and delete their numbers and texts following the incident at an off-campus apartment, according to the Tribune-Herald.

Freshmen players were charged with bringing women to parties where they were drugged and accosted, the lawsuit alleged.

Just last month the university had moved to dismiss the suit, arguing Jane Doe was using "inflammatory allegations and speculation about sexual assaults of other women" to bolster her own claims.

Allegations against football players led to the firing in 2016 of coach Art Briles and university President Ken Starr, and gave way to broader criticism of how officials for years failed to properly respond to claims of sexual assault by students.

The result was several Title IX lawsuits filed against the school. Title IX bars discrimination on the basis of sex in education and the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that schools must address sexual assault under the terms of Title IX.

Friday's settlement comes on the heels of a deposition last month involving former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw who said he was "disgusted" by the racism and a "phony" investigation document that Baylor issued in 2016 that leveled findings against the football program.

He also said he ultimately resigned because he didn't want to be part of a massive "cover-up scheme."

McCaw, who also was disciplined and resigned in 2016, is now the athletic director at Liberty University in Virginia.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.