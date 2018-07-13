Oklahoma State To Sell Beer During Sporting Events

Oklahoma State University has joined the University of Texas and West Virginia University as the only Big 12 schools that have agreed, so far, to allow fans to purchase beer in their stadiums.

OSU's concessions partner, Sodexo, will administer all beer sales at sporting events.

This follows a successful pilot program at Oklahoma State's baseball and softball games during the spring.

Fans are only allowed to buy two beers at a time, and sales end at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

“Everything that we are doing comes back to trying to improve the fan experience, and certainly security is a big part of the fan experience,” said Chad Weiberg, OSU Deputy Director of Athletics.

Another major change for OSU gamedays is a "no re-entry policy."

In past seasons, fans were able to leave during the games, and then return, if wanted.

“Our fans are apart of the team. We want them in here when the game kicks off. And want them in here at the start of the second half to support the Cowboys,” Weiberg said.

But the athletics department did say that it's changing the tailgating policy to 8 a.m. on any gameday regardless the time of kickoff.

OSU is also adding free water stations, cooling zones and a food court that will feature local, regional and national restaurant partners.

The university's athletic department is not sure the amount of revenue beer sales will bring in, but Weiberg said that wasn't the deciding factor in this decision.

“It’s an ongoing initiative. They’ll start to see the changes this year we hope. But it’s not something we are going to stop working on. We’ll continue to make those improvements throughout the coming years,” Weiberg said.

Last month, OU Athletic Director, Joe Castiglione, was asked about alcohol sales at OU athletic events.

His comment was, "We don't have any plans to offer alcohol at this time."

News 9 is waiting for OU's comment now that Oklahoma State is moving forward with its plan.

