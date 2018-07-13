1-year-old separated from dad will return to Honduras soon

Friday, July 13 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:44:23 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...
APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:41:10 GMT
(Fred Murphy/CDC via AP). This 1975 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a cluster of smallpox viruses. On Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. regulators announced the approval of the first treatment for small...
US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.More >>
US regulators approve 1st treatment for smallpox in case the long-gone disease is used in terror attack.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:47 GMT
(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...
A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...
Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.More >>
Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:24 GMT
Honduran consulate officials say they are working closely with the U.S. government to get a 1-year-old boy who was separated from his dad after crossing the border from Mexico back to his home country.More >>
Honduran consulate officials say they are working closely with the U.S. government to get a 1-year-old boy who was separated from his dad after crossing the border from Mexico back to his home country.More >>
Friday, July 13 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-07-13 21:40:16 GMT
(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from th...
A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has eliminated two purported sons of Charles Manson from the battle over his estate.More >>
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics
PHOENIX (AP) - Honduran consulate officials say they are working closely with the U.S. government to get a 1-year-old boy who was separated from his dad after crossing the border from Mexico back to his home country.
Johan went before an immigration judge last week in a case that sparked international outrage.
An official with the consulate says Johan could be flying home within the next few days. The boy took his first steps at a shelter for immigrant children about two weeks ago.
Johan was granted an order for voluntary departure by a U.S. immigration judge so that authorities can fly him back to Honduras. The immigration judge who oversaw his case last week said he was embarrassed to even ask about what the boy could understand about the proceeding.
Johan and his father arrived in the U.S. in March.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.