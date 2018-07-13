Coast Guard Academy to offer new major in cyber systems

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The University of Louisville is removing the Papa John's name from its football stadium.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

A fast-moving New Jersey house fire has killed a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl and has injured at least six other people.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Investigators stand outside of a house where two children were killed in a morning fire, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Union City, N.J. The fire at the multifamily home started shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. It quickly consumed the...

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The Latest: Trump in Scotland for weekend at golf course

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy beginning this fall is offering a new major in cyber systems.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard Academy is now offering an academic program in cyber systems, its first new major in a quarter century.

The program beginning this fall reflects the maritime service's evolution toward conducting operations in cyberspace as it does at sea and by air, said Capt. Lee Petty, chief of the Coast Guard's Office of Cyberspace Forces in Washington.

"This is a new domain and we're approaching it in a similar vein as we do in these physical domains," Petty said.

The academy in New London is opening a cyber lab with dedicated servers, a new laboratory and a specially designed classroom to support the program. Kurt Colella, the academy's dean of academics, said the program will incorporate elements of fields including policy, law, ethics, operating systems, software design and intelligence.

Cadets attend the academy tuition-free and graduate as Coast Guard officers with a bachelor of science degree and a requirement to spend five years in the service. Nearly 300 students enroll annually.

The new academic program is the first since the addition of mechanical engineering as a major in 1993.

Last year was the first time that new graduates from the academy were assigned to the Coast Guard's cyber command. Some graduates who major in cyber systems will report to the same command, while others will report to the fleet, Petty said.

The academy also has a cyber team that participates in competitions among service academies organized by the National Security Agency. It operates as a club sports team.

A Coast Guard cyber strategy issued in 20015 identified strategic priorities of defending cyberspace by protecting the service's information technology networks, enabling operations by applying cyber knowledge to its traditional missions and protecting infrastructure that's critical to maritime transportation systems.

