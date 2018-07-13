Marijuana proponents file lawsuits over strict new rules - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Marijuana proponents file lawsuits over strict new rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Civil lawsuits have been filed in two Oklahoma counties accusing state health officials of improperly imposing strict rules on the state's recently approved medical marijuana industry.

Separate lawsuits were filed Friday in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties over the policies that were adopted this week by the State Board of Health and then quickly approved by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin.

The board of Fallin appointees voted 5-4 on Tuesday to approve a ban on the sale of smokable marijuana and requiring pharmacists at dispensaries, infuriating activists who had worked for years to get medical marijuana on the ballot. The measure passed June 26 with nearly 57 percent of the vote.

Interim Commissioner of Health Tom Bates said Tuesday his office anticipated legal challenges and was prepared to defend the new rules.

