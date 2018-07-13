Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

New research suggests that high blood pressure late in life might harm the brain.

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.

An Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

Officials in conservative states such as Oklahoma are balking at voter-approved efforts to legalize medical marijuana.

FDA warns of fake letters sent to consumers who tried to buy drugs online or by phone; may be part of a scam to get money.

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

ELLESBOROUGH, England (AP) - President Donald Trump pressed ahead Friday with his complaints that European immigration policies are changing the "fabric of Europe" and destroying European culture.

During a press conference with British Prime Minster Theresa May on Friday, Trump backtracked on the criticism of May that he made in an explosive interview released as he began his visit to the country. But he reiterated his belief that Europe's decision to accept migrants from Middle Eastern and African countries is "a very negative thing for Europe."

Standing next to May at Chequers, the prime minister's official country estate, Trump acknowledged that his remarks were "politically not necessarily correct." But he said European countries need to "watch themselves."

"You are changing culture, you are changing a lot of things," he said, adding, "You see the same terror attacks that I do."

Trump was reiterating a position he articulated in interview released Thursday by The Sun, in which he also criticized May's handling of Brexit negotiations and said "I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad."

May quickly rebutted Trump during Friday's press conference, saying the U.K. has a "proud history of welcoming people who are fleeing persecution to our country."

"Over the years, overall immigration has been good for the U.K.," she added. "It's brought people with different backgrounds, different outlooks here to the U.K. and we've seen them contributing to our society and our economy."

Critics have faulted the president for using language that echoes white supremacist laments about the loss of white power.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., born in the Dominican Republic, said Trump was "trying to throw gasoline on fire and begin a culture war, and it's unfortunate that he's divisive in the United States and he's divisive in Europe as well."

"We all tout our nation as being a nation of immigrants," Espaillat said. "For him to characterize that as something negative that we should avoid is sort of going against the most important and fundamental tenets of our country."

Trump said he believes that the U.K.'s Brexit vote in 2016 was in part a response to lax European immigration laws, and he has frequently tried to use Europe as a cautionary tale for the U.S., where he is seeking to implement more hawkish migration policies.

Trump has used tough rhetoric on immigration to motivate his political base at home, at times using racial or ethnic undertones. During the 2016 presidential campaign, he drew global condemnation for a call to ban Muslim immigration to the U.S. Since entering the White House, he has enacted travel restrictions for citizens some Muslim-majority countries, curtailed refugee admissions to the U.S. and called for "extreme vetting" of those entering the U.S.

Earlier this year, Trump drew fire from Democrats for describing MS-13 gang members, many of them immigrants to the U.S., as "animals."

