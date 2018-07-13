FDA warns of fake gov't warning letters sent to consumers

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

FDA warns of fake letters sent to consumers who tried to buy drugs online or by phone; may be part of a scam to get money.

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

Report says NASA needs a backup plan for getting astronauts to space, as more delays likely for new commercial crew capsules.

In this Feb. 9, 2016 photo made available by NASA, a mockup of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, in development in partnership with NASA's Commercial Crew Program, splashes into a 20-foot-deep basin at NASA's Langley...

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John's plans to pull Schnatter's image from marketing ma...

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. health authorities are alerting consumers to a new scam involving fake government warning letters sent to people who tried to buy medicines online or over the phone.

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that the fake letters may be part of an extortion scam. However, authorities have not yet documented cases of consumers being coerced to turn over money.

The forged letters claim to be from the FDA or the Federal Trade Commission, but those agencies almost never issue such warnings to private individuals, but rather to companies, professionals or industry officials. The letters falsely claim that the government is investigating the drugs the consumers attempted to purchase.

FDA officials have repeatedly warned about the risks of buying medicines through unverified online pharmacies.

