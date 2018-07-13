Heat Dome Kicking In With Slight Storm Chance Over The Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Heat Dome Kicking In With Slight Storm Chance Over The Weekend

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The hottest temps of the season are starting to show!

We'll see a brief break from the heat, but don’t expect much relief. 

Summer is kicking into gear! Have you noticed the road side grass turning yellow? This is a sign that the summer heat wave has a green light to crank up!

There's a slight chance for a shower or storm into Saturday, especially in northwest Oklahoma. The newest data is showing the heat dome building into the southern plains for the first time this summer. This sets up the hottest temps of the year so far.

Highs are expected to keep climbing and may top the 100 degree mark late in the weekend into next week over central Oklahoma. A brief change in wind direction could bring a drop in temps and a few storms Thursday, but signs are pointing to it being of little relief.

Temps will be mainly hot to very hot, humid but dry with light winds! Heat indexes will be scorching.

