Authorities: 4-year-old boy drowns in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was discovered drowned in Lake Eufaula after his parents awoke to find him missing from their home.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the child's body was found against the shoreline Thursday during a search. The highway patrol says the boy had a history of wandering off.

Authorities say that when the boy's stepfather came home from work around 3:30 a.m. Thursday he noticed the child asleep in bed. When the boy's stepfather and mother awoke around 10:30 a.m. they found that the boy was missing and the door to their home was open.

A firefighter found the body during the search.

It's the second drowning at the lake this week. Authorities have said a man drowned there on Tuesday.

