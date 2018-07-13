FOP chief denies politics played role in porn actress arrest

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The University of Louisville is removing the Papa John's name from its football stadium.

The University of Louisville is removing the Papa John's name from its football stadium.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.

APNewsBreak: Papa John's to pull founder image from marketing following reports he used racial slur.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo shows signs, including one featuring Papa John's founder John Schnatter, at a Papa John's pizza store in Quincy, Mass. Papa John’s plans to pull Schnatter’s image from marketing ma...

A fast-moving New Jersey house fire has killed a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl and has injured at least six other people.

A fast-moving New Jersey house fire has killed a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl and has injured at least six other people.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Investigators stand outside of a house where two children were killed in a morning fire, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Union City, N.J. The fire at the multifamily home started shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. It quickly consumed the...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Investigators stand outside of a house where two children were killed in a morning fire, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Union City, N.J. The fire at the multifamily home started shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. It quickly consumed the...

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump walk together to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

The Latest: Trump in Scotland for weekend at golf course

The Latest: Trump in Scotland for weekend at golf course

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy beginning this fall is offering a new major in cyber systems.

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy beginning this fall is offering a new major in cyber systems.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Politics did not play a role in the arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels, according to the head of the police union in Ohio's capital city where Daniels was briefly charged with interacting too closely with patrons who turned out to be undercover police officers.

Officers applied an illegal sexual contact law indiscriminately at Sirens night club during a performance, arresting two other women in addition to Daniels, said Jason Pappas, head of the FOP Capital City Lodge #9.

"The suggestion that this is politically motivated is absolutely untrue," Pappas said Friday.

Prosecutors on Thursday dropped charges against the porn star hours after she was accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her performance.

The 39-year-old adult film star, who claims to have had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, was charged with three misdemeanors.

Daniels' lawyer called for an investigation into the arrest, saying some of the officers had what appeared to be "very Pro-Trump" social media pages. The lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted screenshots from what he claimed was the Facebook page of one officer with a pseudonym and asked people to help confirm it.

Daniels was "set up" in a Columbus police sting operation, Avenatti said, calling it an "absurd use of law enforcement resources."

Pappas rejected that claim, noting the undercover vice team included black and female officers carrying out their responsibility to enforce laws covering strip clubs. He couldn't confirm the allegation about the officer's pro-Trump page.

"Every officer goes out there every day and enforces the law, not their personal political opinions," Pappas said.

Thursday afternoon, prosecutors said they were dropping the case because Ohio's law against physical contact between strippers and customers applies only to someone who "regularly" performs at a club. In Daniels' case, it was her first appearance at Sirens in Columbus.

Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs said "one element of the law was missed in error." She said the officers' motivations will be reviewed internally.

The cases of the two other women arrested are being reviewed, according to the city prosecutor's office.

Daniels considered reappearing at Sirens but later opted for a different club Thursday night, Vanity Gentlemen's Club. She performed there for about 20 minutes, baring her breasts but not physically interacting with any patrons. A host had announced: "No phones, no photography, no touching!"

About 100 patrons were in the club and threw dollar bills on her as she performed, partly covering the stage.

Police said Daniels' arrest was part of a long-term human trafficking investigation of adult clubs. Franklin County Municipal Court records show 23 similar cases this year, including the charges against Daniels, 14 last year and six the year before.

Daniels has said she had sex with Trump in 2006, when he was married. Trump has denied it. Before the election, she was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal handled by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. She is suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

___

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles and Catherine Lucey in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.