A day after arrest, Stormy Daniels dances but doesn't touch

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New ways to conquer sleep apnea compete for place in bedroom

An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias said at a bitterly contentious and occasionally chaotic hearing in Congress that his work has never been tainted by politics

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

Democrats and Republicans have different views over the political impact of a liberal effort to abolish an immigration enforcement agency

"Game of Thrones" earns a leading 22 Emmy Award nominations, including for best drama series.

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds

President Donald Trump has viewed a joint military exercise along with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

The Latest: Trump views joint military exercise with May

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

A federal jury in New York has convicted key players of corruption in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Buffalo Billion" economic redevelopment program.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Steven Aiello arrives to federal court in New York, Thursday, July 12, 2018. A federal jury in New York has convicted key players including Aiello of corruption in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Buffalo Billion" economic redevelopment prog...

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

Iowa residents remembering the legacy of former Gov. Robert D. Ray are reflecting on the difference between his administration and today's politics.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Honor Guard members stand over the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray during a memorial service, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, a Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest of abortion in St. Louis. If a Supreme Court majority shaped by Pres...

Supreme Court could return abortion debate to the states

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

By The Associated Press



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Porn star Stormy Daniels has performed at an Ohio strip club a day after police arrested her at another club.

Daniels performed for about 20 minutes at Vanity Gentlemen's Club in Columbus late Thursday, baring her breasts but not physically interacting with any patrons. A host warned several times beforehand there would be no touching.

Daniels was arrested Wednesday night and accused of illegally rubbing undercover police officers' faces against her bare breasts during her strip club performance. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Daniels' lawyer wants an investigation into the arrest. He says some of the officers had social media pages that appeared to be very much in favor of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels.

Columbus police say the officers' motivations will be reviewed.

