Woman Killed In Auto-Ped Crash Near I-240 And Penn - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman Killed In Auto-Ped Crash Near I-240 And Penn

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near I-240 and Pennsylvania Avenue, Friday morning. 

Troopers said the pedestrian was walking on the inside lane of the interstate around 4:00 a.m. when she was hit.

The victim is described as a black female. 

The car that struck her was towed. It's described as a grey Pontiac Vibe. The vehicle sustained lots of front-end damage on the driver's side. Troopers said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

Authorities said the driver was taken to the hospital to provide a consensual blood sample for the purpose of the investigation. 

In terms of traffic, troopers temporarily narrowed the interstate to one lane for a few hours.

All lanes were re-opened around 7:00 a.m. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
