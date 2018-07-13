Woman Killed In Auto-Ped Crash Near I-240 And Penn

Crews responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash near I-240 and Pennsylvania Avenue, Friday morning.

Troopers said the pedestrian was walking on the inside lane of the interstate around 4:00 a.m. when she was hit.

FATAL AUTOPED: I-240 & Penn in OKC. Troopers say victim was walking on inside lane of I-240 @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/9lBu7tUVcz — Chris Gilmore (@cgilmoreNews9) July 13, 2018

The victim is described as a black female.

The car that struck her was towed. It's described as a grey Pontiac Vibe. The vehicle sustained lots of front-end damage on the driver's side. Troopers said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

Authorities said the driver was taken to the hospital to provide a consensual blood sample for the purpose of the investigation.

In terms of traffic, troopers temporarily narrowed the interstate to one lane for a few hours.

All lanes were re-opened around 7:00 a.m.