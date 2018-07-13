Suspect Arrested After Victim Stabbed With Screwdriver In SW OKC

Officers are investigating a domestic stabbing in south Oklahoma City, Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene near Southwest 13th Street and South Youngs Boulevard around 2:00 for a domestic call. Officers believe an argument broke out between a couple, where a woman reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a screwdriver.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman was taken into custody.

No names have been released.

