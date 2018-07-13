National Trust Working To Save Oklahoma's Route 66 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

National Trust Working To Save Oklahoma's Route 66

TULSA, Oklahoma -

An historic highway which passes through Oklahoma is being recognized by The National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The organization stopped by Tulsa's Circle Cinema Thursday evening for a meet-up Thursday evening.

It's part of their plan to give Route 66 the "National Historic Trail" designation.

6/27/2018 Related Story: Route 66 Placed On National Trust's Endangered List

The Trust is currently on a month-long road trip from Illinois to California to drum up support to preserve the Mother Road.

Their next stop on Friday, July 13th is Pops in Arcadia.

News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
