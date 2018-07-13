Former Iowa Gov. Ray's legacy contrasts with modern GOP

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

Authorities say multiple people were injured when a school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on a rural road northeast of Denver.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.

(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.

(Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...

A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Iowa residents remembering the legacy of former Gov. Robert D. Ray are reflecting on the difference between his administration and today's politics.

Iowa residents remembering the legacy of former Gov. Robert D. Ray are reflecting on the difference between his administration and today's politics.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Honor Guard members stand over the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray during a memorial service, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Honor Guard members carry the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray before a ceremony, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). An Honor Guard member stands next to the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray before before a ceremony, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Bill Daniel, File). FILE - In a Jan. 12, 1982 file photo, Iowa Governor Robert Ray, left, enjoys a light moment at the Statehouse podium with Lt. Governor Terry Branstad after the Condition of the State speech. Former longtime Iowa Gov. Rober...

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Mourners stand in front of a portrait of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray during a memorial ceremony, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Honor Guard members stand over the casket of former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray during a memorial service, Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.

By SCOTT STEWART

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Regarded as a savior to many Vietnam War refugees and as a political centrist willing to cross party lines, former Iowa Gov. Robert D. Ray will be remembered at a funeral Friday as a beloved leader - who likely would have a tough time being elected in today's political climate.

As Iowa residents of all political stripes reflect on the Republican governor's 14-year bipartisan legacy, many acknowledge that the qualities that made Ray so respected and effective would largely disqualify him as a politician today, reflecting dramatic changes in state and national politics in the 35 years since he left office.

"I find it hard to think that, in either party, that Bob Ray would be welcome," said Kenneth Quinn, president of the World Food Price Foundation and a former U.S. ambassador to Cambodia who worked on refugee resettlements as a member of the Ray administration.

Plenty of people welcome a political leader modeled off Ray, Quinn said, but such a politician couldn't advance through either party's nominating process. He said that's one reason Ray's death has prompted such an outpouring of respect and affection for the governor, who was first elected in 1968. Ray died Sunday at age 89.

"There's a lot of people in both parties who together would find someone like Bob Ray very attractive," Quinn said.

On Thursday, Ray became the first Iowa official to lie in state at the Capitol in over six decades - since Gov. William S. Beardsley died in office in 1954.

Ray and his state were catapulted to national prominence in 1974, when he broke with other governors and encouraged Tai Dam refugees and later other Vietnam War refugees to move to Iowa. He did so despite concerns among some of his constituents that the refugees - who entered the U.S. legally with the support of the federal government - would take jobs and other resources away from existing Iowa residents.

Ray defended the resettlements on moral grounds in a 1979 speech in St. Louis, invoking the memory of the United States refusing asylum in 1939 for Jews fleeing Nazi Germany . He also described his experience watching people die around him in a Cambodian refugee camp.

"If we don't have the heart, or the spirit, to save human lives, then how can we be expected to help those whose lives are already assured?" Ray asked.

Som Baccam, a Democratic community leader who knew Ray well after coming to Iowa in 1975 as a refugee from Laos, said Ray is regarded as a savior by many in the state's Southeast Asian community. She said he was fair-minded with a "bipartisan heart" that could bring people together.

Matt Walsh, a history professor at Des Moines Area Community College who wrote a book on Ray's resettlement of Tai Dam refugees, said Ray's action on immigration contrasts with modern politicians. He cited former Gov. Terry Branstad's order for state agencies to stop working to resettle Syrian refugees in Iowa following a 2015 terrorist attack in Paris .

Branstad served as lieutenant governor during Ray's tenure and was named by Trump as U.S. ambassador to China.

Walsh noted that Ray's decision followed successful re-election campaigns, when the consequences of a political backlash were diminished.

Under Ray's leadership, Republicans who controlled the Legislature adopted several laws that would have been less striking coming from a Democratic administration, including substantially increasing how much the state funds public schools and implementing collective bargaining rights for public employees.

David Oman, his onetime chief of staff, said Ray sought to win votes from Democrats and independents, not just his Republican base. Oman said campaigns now focus on minimizing the other side and exciting their bases, which he said can lead to wins without a clear mandate. He hopes future campaigns will be successful by returning to Ray's bipartisan approach.

"People tell us anecdotally and by poll that they want clear, differentiated leaders who reach out across party lines and just solve problems," Oman said. "That defines who Bob Ray was."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.