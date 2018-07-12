New Metro Health Care Facility To Revitalize Community

A new health care facility hopes to change the future of northeast 23rd Street in Oklahoma City. This part of the metro has been underserved medically for years now.

For many people in the Oklahoma City metro area, Centennial Health will provide health care access they didn't have before.

The ground breaking for the clinic was back in October of 2017. And after almost a year of building and preparation, the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday morning.

The northeast 23rd Street corridor has had a lack of medical access for several years, but they're calling the new clinic the cornerstone of true development in this area.

"It's a promise kept to a community to do something, to put healthcare on this side of the city which hasn't been done in a long time," said Eran Harril from the Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce.

"We already had a lot of patients at our downtown clinic that live in this area. That live in the northeast 23rd Street corridor," said CEO of Centennial Health, Scott Potter.

Centennial Health has been around for 95 years, and it provides primary care to patient with Medicare. The clinic also provides transportation to receive treatment.

"Lots of the senior have difficulty getting a ride to the clinic. And we know that primary care is one of the things that prevents them from having to go to hospitals and ER's. So we go pick them up and bring them in if they need a ride," said Potter.

Many organizations were involved in making Centennial Health a realty . The Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce, Pivot Project, The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, and countless others, ensured the success of this project.

Groups involved in this effort hope that this is a stepping stone for more innovations in this part of Oklahoma City.