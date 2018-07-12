Potential Medical Marijuana Businesses React To New Rules - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Potential Medical Marijuana Businesses React To New Rules

OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the last 48 hours, the state's Medical Marijuana plan has sparked outrage and potentially a multitude of lawsuits.

Those who were planning on selling medical marijuana say the state is costing itself millions due to its newly passed emergency rules.

CBD+USA sells oils, lotions and gummy bears at 25 locations in the metro

None of the products contain THC, the ingredient in marijuana that can give you a high.

“We would have sold a lot more of the products across the board, and that’s why we want to carry THC,” says CBD+USA V.P Jake Chilcoat.

Chilcoat says the biggest hurdle after the state’s emergency rules were put together is the requirement to have a full time pharmacist on location when medical marijuana is sold.

“There is going to be a significant number of dispensaries, that aren’t going to be able to do that now,” says Chilcoat.

Meanwhile, other potential owners of dispensaries are upset that no smokable marijuana can be sold.

“They have the ability to generate a significant amount of money,” says Ziggyz smoke shops owner Chelsey Davis.

Davis says Oklahoma is severely underestimating the number of people who will become medical marijuana patients and the tax money that will be brought into the state.

Davis says he’s confident he’d pay $7 mil. in taxes a year to the state between sales at this 10 stores if rules fell more in line with what was approved by voters.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
