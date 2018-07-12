Consumer group sues Ben & Jerry's over eco-friendly claims

Thursday, July 12 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-07-12 23:05:57 GMT
The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.More >>
Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.More >>
Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.More >>
US Food and Drug Administration forming task force to find ways to prevent medication shortages.More >>
Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion...More >>
Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.
The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt
President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the ice cream company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.
Vermont Public Radio reports a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia by the Organic Consumers Association claims Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, used advertising to create the false perception that the ice cream company "is committed to a clean environment and high animal welfare standards."
The nonprofit says most of the milk used in Ben & Jerry's ice cream doesn't meet its standards for animal care and labor practices. They also claim that farms supplying the company are polluting Lake Champlain and Lake Carmi.
A Ben & Jerry's spokeswoman says the company does not comment on lawsuits.