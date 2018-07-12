Customer thought 'something really bad is about to happen'

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

The Phoenix Fire Department says rooftop accumulation of water from rainstorms may have led to a fire that destroyed a supermarket, sending flames high above the building after it was evacuated when the fire was first reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department says rooftop accumulation of water from rainstorms may have led to a fire that destroyed a supermarket, sending flames high above the building after it was evacuated when the fire was...

(AP Photo/Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic). Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona fire departments battle a fire Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Phoenix. The fire gutted a supermarket in west-central Phoenix during a heavy rainstorm storm Wednesday evening and...

(AP Photo/Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic). Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona fire departments battle a fire Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Phoenix. The fire gutted a supermarket in west-central Phoenix during a heavy rainstorm storm Wednesday evening and...

The FBI says a Villanova University campus ministry official used an instant messaging app to send pornographic images of a toddler to others.

The FBI says a Villanova University campus ministry official used an instant messaging app to send pornographic images of a toddler to others.

Thousands of workers and retirees are rallying in Ohio's capital in a push to solve the nation's burgeoning pension crisis.

Thousands of workers and retirees are rallying in Ohio's capital in a push to solve the nation's burgeoning pension crisis.

Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.

Cities across the U.S. are grappling with how to deal with dockless electric scooters that have begun appearing along sidewalks overnight without any regulations.

(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...

(AP Photo/Ivan Moreno). In this Wednesday, July11, 2018 photo, Kirby Bridges, left, and Megan Garlington pose with the Bird scooters they were taking for an afternoon ride in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is suing California-based Bird to stop the company from ...

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court has raised the possibility that a conservative majority could weaken or overturn the nationwide right to abortion.

(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, a Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest of abortion in St. Louis. If a Supreme Court majority shaped by Pres...

(AP Photo/Jim Salter, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, a Planned Parenthood supporter and opponent try to block each other's signs during a protest and counter-protest of abortion in St. Louis. If a Supreme Court majority shaped by Pres...

Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.

Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.

(Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...

(Thai Navy Seal via AP, File). FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. The day-to-day pearls of wisdom imparted by coaches to pl...

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion...

States with laws still on the books that would ban abortion

States with laws still on the books that would ban abortion

(AP Photo/Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic). Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona fire departments battle a fire Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Phoenix. The fire gutted a supermarket in west-central Phoenix during a heavy rainstorm storm Wednesday evening and...

PHOENIX (AP) - Spencer McClure had two thoughts when he saw smoke starting to fill the back of a supermarket where he was shopping Wednesday evening.

He "was trying not to panic" as he saw the smoke around him in the Safeway store, McClure told television station ABC15 (KNXV ). "At the same time I was thinking, 'I think something really bad is about to happen,' " he said.

On Thursday, the Phoenix Fire Department said the blaze that gutted the store might have stemmed from a rooftop accumulation of water from rainstorms. The fire sent flames high above the building after it was evacuated when the fire was first reported.

Investigators were looking into the possibility that a partial roof collapse in the back of the store broke a gas line and damaged the main electrical box, starting the fire that destroyed the store Wednesday evening, said fire Capt. Rob McDade, a department spokesman.

There may have been an accumulation of water on the store's flat roof from a microburst that dropped heavy rain in the area shortly before the fire as well as from previous storms this week, McDade said.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters who entered the store in west-central Phoenix to fight the fire reported in the back room had to quickly retreat when more of the roof collapsed, some of it on the firefighters, McDade said.

Meanwhile, another crew made sure everybody else was out of the building, he said.

The captain of the crew that had been fighting the fire reported hearing a whoosh of flames as the firefighters left the building, McDade said. "We're very lucky that none of our members were injured and lucky that everybody made it out safely," he said.

Dozens of Phoenix and Glendale firefighters, some shooting water from atop extended ladders, battled the blaze for hours after it broke out around 6 p.m. A thick plume of smoke from the fire was visible from many miles away.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.