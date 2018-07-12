Court agrees to review decision to reopen 'Serial' case

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

New remedies for sleep apnea are vying for a place in the bedrooms of millions of people craving a good night's rest

Four states _ Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota _ have enacted laws designed to prohibit most abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

A consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry's alleging the company misleads consumers about its environmental practices.

Maryland's highest court will review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial.".

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.

Some of the lessons of the playing field _ try your hardest, support your teammates, trust your coach _ may have helped save the lives of the 12 youth soccer players rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is trying to convince California Democratic Party officials not to endorse a candidate in her race against fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon.

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - Maryland's highest court has agreed to review a decision to reopen a high-profile case for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," according to an order issued Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals ordered a new trial for Adnan Syed, upholding a 2016 lower court ruling. But the state's top court has now agreed to consider whether Syed's murder conviction should actually be reinstated.

Arguments in the case are scheduled to be heard in the court's December session, according to court documents. It's far from clear when a decision might come.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of strangling 17-year-old Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park. He was sentenced to life in prison for the slaying.

But more than a decade later, he became a sort of cause celebre due to the hugely popular "Serial" podcast, which debuted in 2014 with the entirety of its first season dedicated to the long-running case. The show attracted millions of listeners and shattered podcast-streaming and downloading records.

"Serial" revealed little-known evidence and a loyal army of listeners often acted as armchair detectives, raising new questions about the case and whether Syed was indeed guilty.

Roughly two years later, a lower-court judge vacated Syed's conviction. Prosecutors appealed to Maryland's intermediate appeals court, which granted a new trial.

Syed's brother, Yusef, said the family hadn't yet heard about the latest court order. But he said the family remained hopeful when a reporter informed him about it.

"We believe that Adnan will come out and the truth will come," Yusef Syed said in a brief phone interview.

Rabia Chaudry, a family friend and staunch supporter of Syed's who brought his case to the attention of the host of "Serial" and also wrote the 2016 book "Adnan's Story: The Search for Truth and Justice after Serial," said she was "deeply disappointed" by the Thursday court order.

"We've been fighting to get him a new trial for nearly 20 years now. We've won the last two appeals; the courts have overturned his conviction twice. And yet the state keeps throwing tax dollars and wasting its time, his life, his parents' lives," Chaudry said. "And so now we're looking at like another year of appeals."

In its March ruling ordering a new trial for Syed, the appeals court found that his trial lawyer was ineffective for failing to investigate and contact Asia McClain, a potential alibi witness who said she saw Syed at a public library in Woodlawn, Maryland, around the time the state claimed Syed killed Hae.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, said the court on Thursday granted the state the opportunity to make its case that Syed's trial lawyer, the late Cristina Gutierrez, was not ineffective. She said it also granted Syed's legal team the chance to make its arguments regarding key cellphone evidence.

___

Follow McFadden on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dmcfadd

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.