Flooding forces 200 evacuations near Grand Canyon waterfalls

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) - About 200 tourists are being evacuated from a campground on tribal land near famous waterfalls deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.

Officials with the Havasupai (hav-uh-SU'-peye) Tribe say their reservation was hit with two rounds of flooding Wednesday and early Thursday.

An emergency response team is moving tourists from the campground below the tribal village to a school.

Tribal spokeswoman Abbie Fink says the people slept in a community building and will be helicoptered out Thursday.

She says all the tourists are accounted for and no one was seriously injured. The tribe also provided food and supplies.

The reservation is known for its blue-green waterfalls. Spots in the campgrounds sell out quickly every year.

Fink says the reservation will be closed to visitors for more than a week as damage is accessed.

