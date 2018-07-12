Homelessness Down In Oklahoma City For 2nd Straight Year

For the second year in a row, homeless numbers are down in Oklahoma City.More >>
For the second year in a row, homeless numbers are down in Oklahoma City.More >>
Twelve Oklahoma teachers were selected as finalists for Oklahoma's 2019 Teacher of the Year award.More >>
Twelve Oklahoma teachers were selected as finalists for Oklahoma's 2019 Teacher of the Year award.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.