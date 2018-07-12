Sparse details on Iowa plans that bypass Obama's health law

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

A woman who survived a plane crash in Alaska says she's thankful to be alive

Police lieutenant in suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, says no deaths have been reported after an explosion rocked the downtown area but that authorities will be searching buildings.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

An Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-cont...

A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

The California Coastal Commission will decide whether access to a secluded beach can be restricted by a 9-foot iron fence, a locking gate with a $100 annual key fee and a gate attendant.

(Dan Coyro/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP). This Aug. 31, 2016, photo shows a staircase from Opal Cliffs Park that leads to Opal Cliffs Neighborhood Beach, more commonly known as Privates, in the Live Oak neighborhood of an unincorporated part of Santa Cru...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman...

Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-cont...

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ and DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Josh Crist made the two-hour drive to the Iowa Capitol in April to celebrate Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' signing of a new health care option designed to lower costs by skirting requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

The 35-year-old farmer and electrician from Tipton figured the new plans offered through the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau were certain to reduce the more than $2,000 monthly bill he pays for his family's health insurance. He had feared the cost would climb as his existing policy expires, forcing him to buy from an ACA exchange without help from subsidies.

But nearly four months later, Crist is still waiting to see the fine print on what exactly would be covered under the Farm Bureau plans, and he's no longer sure he'll sign up.

"There's a lot of unknowns right now," he said.

The new Iowa option, which Republicans and some Democrats in the Legislature pushed through before knowing many of the details, represents another attempt by GOP-controlled states to chip away at some of the federal rules imposed under the 2010 law championed by former President Barack Obama. It comes as the Trump administration says it's freezing payments under an "Obamacare" program that protects insurers with sicker patients from financial losses.

"Many Iowans faced a choice of going broke or going without health care coverage. And that's really not a real choice," Reynolds' campaign tweeted earlier this month. "That's why we found an Iowa approach to help our farmers and small business owners."

There is no state oversight of the new law, which the Iowa Farm Bureau is offering with assistance from an insurance company. Democrats argue cutting costs can only be achieved by slashing benefits, siphoning young and healthy customers away from the ACA market while increasing the burden for elderly and sicker recipients.

National health care experts have reacted skeptically, arguing it could be a moneymaker for the Farm Bureau but won't help people most in need.

"If you're collecting premiums from people who don't use health care services very much you can make money," said Sabrina Corlette, a health policy research professor at Georgetown University. "It's when you actually have to cover medical services that insurance becomes a less-profitable business."

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said about 26,000 residents quit buying individual policies this year "due to the demoralizing rates faced by Iowa citizens not eligible for subsidies caused by structural defects in the ACA." Some of that group may have found work that offered insurance or joined a small group policy.

Ommen's office estimates only about 600 Iowans continued to pay premiums out of their own pockets last year. Many others likely gave up on buying health insurance altogether, determining it's unaffordable.

Many self-employed Iowans who buy their own insurance are farmers, which is why the Farm Bureau stepped up to offer policies.

Under the law, the Farm Bureau will decide coverage options and prices, pay claims and assume the financial risk. Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield will process claims and provide access to its network of clinics, doctors and hospitals.

By not technically being labeled insurance, the law allows the Farm Bureau to ignore ACA rules and operate without consumer oversights provided by the Iowa Insurance Division.

The Farm Bureau, a nonprofit with 159,000 members, modeled its plan after a Tennessee law approved in 1993. It was promoted as a way to serve people who can't afford insurance sold through marketplaces established by the ACA.

Wellmark Chief Administrative and Legal Officer Cory Harris rejected arguments that the Farm Bureau policies will provide skimpy coverage.

"Who would buy that? Farm Bureau hasn't gone through all of this to offer a product that the market doesn't want," Harris said.

A Farm Bureau spokeswoman said there are still no specifics to offer about the policies, noting it could be October or November before they offer plan details to members. The open enrollment period for the ACA runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

Sarah Lueck, a health policy expert at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said Iowa's "mystery plan" approach contrasts with other states, such as Wisconsin and Minnesota, which have tried to keep premiums stable by compensating insurers that accept high-risk clients.

"How this rolls out, when it rolls out and how many people they're going to try to touch, can have a big impact on the rest of the insurance market," she said.

Reynolds has argued Iowa's insurance market was "robust" before the Affordable Care Act and that the Farm Bureau plans would be similar to some offered years ago.

Iowa had one of the lowest uninsured rates in the country back then, although "comprehensive health insurance was unaffordable for many lower to moderate income earners," according to an analysis earlier this year by the state's insurance commissioner.

Now, a big concern for some Iowans is that the new Iowa law allows policies with lifetime caps on coverage, which is prohibited under the ACA.

The Farm Bureau also could require applicants to complete a lengthy health questionnaire, base premium costs on existing conditions or deny coverage to cancer survivors or those with chronic ailments like diabetes. A Tennessee questionnaire, for example, asks whether the applicant in the past seven years has been treated, diagnosed or experienced symptoms of any of nearly 70 medical conditions including varicose veins, high cholesterol, celiac disease, headaches and back pain.

That's troubling to Erin Mobley, a 31-year-old PhD student at the University of Iowa who was diagnosed with a form of cancer when she was 6. While she has been in remission for years, Mobley still visits with multiple doctors to ensure she stays healthy.

"It makes me a little nervous to think what could happen," she said.

Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, questioned Iowa's decision to give the Farm Bureau so much autonomy in offering health coverage.

"It's like states saying, 'We don't want to offer public schools,'" she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.