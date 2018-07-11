Official: 911 issues delayed response to school massacre

A baby porcupine is the first of its species to be born at Brookfield Zoo

President Donald Trump is claiming a pipeline project has made Germany "totally controlled" by and "captive to Russia" during a combative breakfast that kicked off what was already expected to be a fraught NATO summit

The city of Annapolis will hold a benefit concert featuring Maryland-based rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom

The new acting chief of the Environmental Protection Agency is defending his past lobbying work with the coal industry as he addresses agency employees roiled by months of ethics allegations against former Administrator Scott Pruitt

Under fire for his warm embrace of Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump jolted a NATO summit by turning a harsh spotlight on Germany's ties to Russia while questioning the value of a military alliance that has defined decades of American foreign policy.

Reunions between immigrant parents, children mixed with joy, trauma of kids being taken from them

As immigration debate has heated up, Gloria and Emilio Estefan said they have noticed amped-up audience reaction to certain scenes in their biographical musical 'On Your Feet!'

Police lieutenant in suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, says no deaths have been reported after an explosion rocked the downtown area but that authorities will be searching buildings.

(AP Photo/Todd Richmond). A large plume of smoke from a massive fire is seen in Sun Prairie, Wis., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Witnesses said the fire broke out after a loud boom Tuesday night shook the community. Police blocked off downtown streets from t...

Some immigrant toddlers are back in the arms of their parents, but others remain in detention facilities.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a mother, left, and son, from Guatemala, hold hands during a news conference following their reunion in Linthicum, Md., after being reunited following their separation...

An Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

(Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP). In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-cont...

A Nevada judge has effectively blocked the execution of a two-time killer after a pharmaceutical company objected to the use of one of its drugs to put someone to death.

(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...

The California Coastal Commission will decide whether access to a secluded beach can be restricted by a 9-foot iron fence, a locking gate with a $100 annual key fee and a gate attendant.

(Dan Coyro/Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP). This Aug. 31, 2016, photo shows a staircase from Opal Cliffs Park that leads to Opal Cliffs Neighborhood Beach, more commonly known as Privates, in the Live Oak neighborhood of an unincorporated part of Santa Cru...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool). Judge Patti Englander Henning speaks during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine whether a report about Marjorie Stoneman...

Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless advocate for the environment who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died at a hospital in Quebec.

Stormy Daniels says in a statement released through her lawyer that as a result of her arrest at a Columbus, Ohio, strip club, she will not perform Thursday night.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, porn actress Stormy Daniels speaks during a ceremony for her receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip cl...

The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world more than 60 years ago.

(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club after she let patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - The sheriff overseeing an investigation into the Florida school massacre defended a law enforcement official Thursday who oversaw the initial response and was criticized for not ordering deputies to immediately charge into the building and stop the gunman.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, told members that Broward County sheriff's Capt. Jan Jordan's response was crippled by the county's radio system. The system became overwhelmed as dozens of first responders broadcast information and it started blocking new transmissions.

Jordan was the regional commander overseeing Parkland, the city where the high school is located. Some have criticized Jordan for not quickly taking charge of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people inside the school's freshman building and for ordering deputies to set up a perimeter instead of confronting the shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz.

Gualtieri said Jordan "couldn't communicate." Instead, her radio was giving her a series of tones that he played for the commission and might as well have been "a brick."

"If anyone is going to criticize anybody, whether it be Capt. Jordan or anybody else, we need to know what that person had available to them at the time and what they tried to do or didn't try to do and how much knowledge they had," he said. "If somebody needs to be hung out to dry then let's hang them out to dry, but let's make sure we are right before we do."

A similar situation happened after a gunman killed five at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in January 2017. The county is replacing its first-responder radio system, with it expected to be fully operational next year.

The county's radio system played a significant role in hampering the initial response, the commission learned Wednesday. Parkland, a well-to-do Fort Lauderdale suburb, gets police service from the Broward Sheriff's Office, and fire and paramedic service from the neighboring city of Coral Springs, which also has a police department.

Cellphone 911 calls from Parkland go to Coral Springs. Those callers needing police are transferred to Broward County's 911 center. Almost all calls from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High were from cellphones, which had to be transferred. That added about 30 seconds before each reached a dispatcher - if the call wasn't disconnected.

Coral Springs is one of two Broward cities that aren't part of the countywide 911 system. Gualtieri said Wednesday that needs to end.

"The problem is that you have not one truly consolidated 911 center in Broward County," Gualtieri said. "People who call 911 and need help immediately, the person who took the call cannot get them the help they need." He said that is not unique to Broward - it is a problem nationwide, particularly with cellphone calls to 911.

After testifying before the commission, Shawn Backer, deputy chief of the Coral Springs Police Department, told reporters Wednesday it is too early to say whether the divided system created any significant delays in the response. He said Broward sheriff's deputies and Coral Springs officers who responded to the school were quickly able to establish communications.

"I wouldn't say there was a failure of communication. The boots on the ground, the officers that were there, were in contact with deputies from the sheriff's office instantaneously and were able to share information in person," he said.

He said one reason Coral Springs has stayed out of the county 911 system is it doesn't want to lose the "hometown feel," relaying a story about a woman who drove into a city canal. She didn't know where she was but the Coral Springs dispatcher figured it out by the landmarks she saw, something a county dispatcher would not have been able to do.

Commissioner Max Schachter, whose son Alex died in the shooting, said the systems need to be merged because any delay is unacceptable.

The commission, which includes law enforcement, educators, a legislator, parents of slain students and others, is in the middle of a three-day monthly meeting as it examines the massacre's causes. It will issue a report by the end of the year and make recommendations to prevent future school shootings. The commission is scheduled later Thursday to discuss the state's gun purchase laws and its mental health system.

Cruz, a 19-year-old former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence without parole. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.