Your 2 Cents: SQ 788 Restrictions Giving Momentum To Recreational Pot

Today the governor signed those emergency rules on medical marijuana, no smokable marijuana can be sold, and a pharmacist is required to be in each dispensary.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Amy first: "I didn't vote for a pharmacist on duty or non smokable form. I knew what I was voting on and it wasn't THIS garbage."

Tye said: "We have been lied to and it's all been planned by Fallin from day one to line her pockets. That's why she opted for no special sessions."

Cristy from Yukon said: "Way to go Oklahoma. Don't listen to the voters who want this, let's make it impossible to get now that we voted for it."

Steve adds: "It's all a delaying tactic because even the department's legal council was warning them that the rules will be brought to court."

Bill writes: "Why vote Kelly? Always someone else telling us what we really want."

David said: "I see recreational marijuana passing now with this being passed, then what is the state going to do, cause the wording in it says the state can't make changes."

Finally, this from Don: "Just part of a desperate attempt to sabotage the will of the voters, and make the medicinal use of marijuana as difficult as possible. Establishment heads are going to explode when Oklahoma voters also vote in favor of recreational use."