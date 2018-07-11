Crews Respond To Commercial Fire In NW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a commercial fire in NW OKC Wednesday.

The fire was called out shortly after 9:30 p.m. where visible smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Cimarron Pallet Company, located in the 1400 block of W. Sheridan.

Firefighters have knocked down the flames and are working to extinguish hot spots.

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.